Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Capital One Financial raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.63.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 1.01. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.