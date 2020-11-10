Independent Research Analysts Give Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) a €145.00 Price Target

Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective by investment analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays set a €126.20 ($148.47) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €150.37 ($176.91).

Get Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) alerts:

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €140.90 ($165.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €129.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €142.37. Hannover Rück SE has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($136.91).

About Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F)

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.