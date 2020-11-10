Independent Research Reiterates “€64.00” Price Target for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR)

Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brenntag AG (BNR.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €58.25 ($68.53).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €58.98 ($69.39) on Monday. Brenntag AG has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business has a 50-day moving average of €55.57 and a 200 day moving average of €50.66.

About Brenntag AG (BNR.F)

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

