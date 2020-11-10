Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.40) Per Share (TSE:IDG)

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO) (TSE:IDG) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, November 5th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.55). Cormark also issued estimates for Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

TSE IDG opened at C$2.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,704.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.68. Indigo Books & Music Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.82 and a twelve month high of C$4.95.

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada and the United States. The company also offers toy, baby, wellness, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 88 superstores under the Chapters and Indigo banner names; 108 small format stores under the Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company banners; and one store in Short Hills, New Jersey.

