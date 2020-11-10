Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) Given a €25.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.60 ($28.94).

Infineon Technologies AG has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

