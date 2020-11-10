Information Services Co. (ISV.TO) (TSE:ISV) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Information Services Co. (ISV.TO) (TSE:ISV) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Information Services Co. (ISV.TO) in a research note issued on Friday, November 6th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. Cormark also issued estimates for Information Services Co. (ISV.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ISV. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Information Services Co. (ISV.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Information Services Co. (ISV.TO) from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Information Services Co. (ISV.TO) from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of TSE:ISV opened at C$19.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.13 million and a PE ratio of 18.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93. Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of C$12.02 and a 12 month high of C$19.93.

About Information Services Co. (ISV.TO)

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory, which plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

