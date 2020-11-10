Information Services Co. (ISV.TO) (TSE:ISV) Given a C$22.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on Information Services Co. (ISV.TO) (TSE:ISV) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Information Services Co. (ISV.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Information Services Co. (ISV.TO) from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Information Services Co. (ISV.TO) from C$19.00 to C$22.25 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Information Services Co. (ISV.TO) from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of ISV stock opened at C$19.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$18.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.52. Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of C$12.02 and a 1 year high of C$19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41.

Information Services Co. (ISV.TO) Company Profile

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory, which plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

