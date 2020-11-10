Information Services Co. (ISV.TO) (TSE:ISV) Given New C$22.25 Price Target at Cormark

Information Services Co. (ISV.TO) (TSE:ISV) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$19.00 to C$22.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Information Services Co. (ISV.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

ISV has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Information Services Co. (ISV.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Information Services Co. (ISV.TO) from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Information Services Co. (ISV.TO) from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of ISV opened at C$19.55 on Friday. Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.52. The firm has a market cap of $342.13 million and a P/E ratio of 18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory, which plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

