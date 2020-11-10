INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INmune Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing therapies targeting the innate immune system in cancer. The company’s product platform consists of INKmune and INB03. INKmune is a natural killer cell therapeutic which primes the patient’s NK cells to attack developing disease. INB03 inhibits myeloid derived suppressor cells which often cause resistance to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors. INmune Bio Inc. is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INMB. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded INmune Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on INmune Bio from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. INmune Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ INMB opened at $7.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $104.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.98. INmune Bio has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $24.42.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that INmune Bio will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in INmune Bio stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) by 260.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in INmune Bio were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

