Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.38.

Shares of IIPR opened at $145.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.39. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 115.43 and a quick ratio of 115.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 55.71%. The company had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 143.12%.

In related news, Director Mary A. Curran bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.26 per share, with a total value of $59,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,589.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $30,670.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 308,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,332.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 43.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

