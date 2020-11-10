Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.57 and last traded at $8.75. 4,330,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 3,524,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Inseego from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Inseego from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.16.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $860.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Inseego by 550.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Inseego by 471.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Inseego by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Inseego in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inseego by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

