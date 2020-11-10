Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp raised Installed Building Products from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.14.

IBP opened at $85.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.82 and a 200 day moving average of $80.45. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $121.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.79 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 45.67%. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $94,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 702,215 shares of company stock worth $63,335,881. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth $290,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth $1,050,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 121.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 20,509 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,591,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,390,000 after buying an additional 126,661 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

