Insulet Co. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Insulet in a research note issued on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PODD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Insulet from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insulet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Insulet stock opened at $255.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.34 and its 200 day moving average is $210.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 911.93 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $264.43.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $3,508,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,198.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,026. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter worth $17,077,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter worth $94,806,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,156,653,000 after buying an additional 231,511 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 32.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,218,000 after buying an additional 137,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Insulet by 2,357.9% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 137,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,724,000 after buying an additional 131,970 shares in the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.