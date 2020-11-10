Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Intellicheck posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%.

IDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.69 million, a PE ratio of -223.25 and a beta of 2.10. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

