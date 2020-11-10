Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $147,312,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 181.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,149,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,607,000 after buying an additional 1,385,442 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2,298.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,323,000 after buying an additional 1,382,352 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 36.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,107,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,813,000 after buying an additional 1,375,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,799,000 after buying an additional 1,129,983 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICE stock opened at $98.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $106.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.91.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $4,193,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,575,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,616 shares of company stock worth $9,144,864. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

