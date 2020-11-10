Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ICE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Shares of ICE opened at $98.22 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $106.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,799,000 after buying an additional 1,129,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,400,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,519,000 after acquiring an additional 425,510 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 36.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,107,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,445 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,481,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,461,000 after acquiring an additional 50,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,087,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,887,000 after acquiring an additional 815,512 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $209,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,291.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,616 shares of company stock worth $9,144,864. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

