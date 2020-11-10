Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) PT Raised to C$26.00

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IFP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) stock opened at C$16.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Interfor Co. has a 52-week low of C$4.75 and a 52-week high of C$19.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.41.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

