International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) (LON:IPF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) (LON:IPF) to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

LON:IPF opened at GBX 71.69 ($0.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 55.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 56.14. International Personal Finance plc has a one year low of GBX 32.55 ($0.43) and a one year high of GBX 179.80 ($2.35). The company has a market capitalization of $102.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96.

International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) (LON:IPF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX (27.70) (($0.36)) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Personal Finance plc will post 2997.0000565 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

