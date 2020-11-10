International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Trading Down 6.8%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH)’s share price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 538,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 518,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on THM shares. Barclays initiated coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other International Tower Hill Mines news, major shareholder Strategic Opportuniti Electrum purchased 1,042,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $1,459,081.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 14.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,081,289 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 262,418 shares during the period.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.