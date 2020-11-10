Intersect Capital LLC Buys 49 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after acquiring an additional 114,032 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,172,652,000 after acquiring an additional 37,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,005,425,000 after acquiring an additional 26,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,761.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,548.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,485.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,816.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,191.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. 140166 lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.