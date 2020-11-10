Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $1,325,016.00. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total value of $723,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,050 shares of company stock worth $7,260,576. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $773.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.09, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $792.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $709.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $639.51.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. Argus began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $775.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $716.89.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

