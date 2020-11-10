Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XSLV. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,456,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,310,000 after acquiring an additional 308,389 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,899.5% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 297,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after buying an additional 287,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after buying an additional 134,261 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 233,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 129,377 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 193,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 66,679 shares during the period.

XSLV opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

