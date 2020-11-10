Invesque Inc. (IVQ.TO) (IVQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Invesque Inc. (IVQ.TO) (TSE:IVQ) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Invesque Inc. (IVQ.TO) to post earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.

Invesque Inc. (IVQ.TO) (TSE:IVQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.99). The firm had revenue of C$74.53 million for the quarter.

Shares of IVQ opened at C$2.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.97. The stock has a market cap of $143.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.92. Invesque Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.92 and a 12-month high of C$9.38.

About Invesque Inc. (IVQ.TO)

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 108 properties, including 74 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

