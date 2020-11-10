Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Invitation Homes from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Invitation Homes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $459.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.08 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In related news, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $2,366,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,944.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,007,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,977 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,934,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,899,000 after purchasing an additional 212,534 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 18,256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,588,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,648,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7.2% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,421,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,682,000 after purchasing an additional 837,346 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

