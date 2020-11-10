iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Stock Position Boosted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,902 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.17% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXC opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $31.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

