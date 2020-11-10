iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,499 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 143.6% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.14 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.17 and its 200-day moving average is $62.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

