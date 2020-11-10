iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Trimmed by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $207.91 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $216.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.16.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

