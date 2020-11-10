IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 48.81% and a negative net margin of 62.98%. On average, analysts expect IZEA Worldwide to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ IZEA opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.76. IZEA Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IZEA shares. ValuEngine upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

