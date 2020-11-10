Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $820,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 78.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 46.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 110.0% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.25.

Shares of JKHY opened at $158.83 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.99.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.