Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Upgraded to “Buy” by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $182.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $154.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JKHY. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. G.Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.25.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $158.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.13 and a 200 day moving average of $171.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $6,565,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

