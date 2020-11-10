Jamf (JAMF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Jamf to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $62.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.50 million. On average, analysts expect Jamf to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Jamf alerts:

NASDAQ JAMF opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. Jamf has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $51.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jamf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Jamf Company Profile

There is no company description available for Jamf Holding Corp.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.