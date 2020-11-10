Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) (TSE:JWEL) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) (TSE:JWEL) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

JWEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$39.75 to C$41.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of TSE JWEL opened at C$39.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.71. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$23.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.22.

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

