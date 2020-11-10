JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Trading Down 8.2%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s stock price was down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $84.01 and last traded at $84.86. Approximately 19,945,144 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 14,641,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.49.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JD. Loop Capital raised their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised their target price on JD.com from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. China Renaissance Securities raised their target price on JD.com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

Get JD.com alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in JD.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in JD.com by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in JD.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.