Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Chemours Company’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Chemours in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The Chemours’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Chemours from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded The Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Chemours from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

CC stock opened at $22.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The Chemours has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $24.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in The Chemours in the second quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Chemours in the second quarter worth $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in The Chemours in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in The Chemours in the second quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

