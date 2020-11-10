Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verisk Analytics in a research report issued on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.77.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $196.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.09 and its 200 day moving average is $175.91. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $206.43.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 114.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 129.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the third quarter. YCG LLC now owns 169,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,365,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 235,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,636,000 after buying an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,039,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total value of $18,346,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $12,421,726.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,855,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,220 shares of company stock worth $46,148,114. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

