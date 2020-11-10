Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of MUSA opened at $130.43 on Monday. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.65 and a 200-day moving average of $123.98.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $371,041.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $582,555.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,974.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,796 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,417. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 87.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 38,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 17,913 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,489 gasoline stores, including 1,161 Murphy USA and 328 Murphy Express stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.