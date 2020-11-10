Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rollins in a research report issued on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Rollins alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $56.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.40. Rollins has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 87.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Shares of Rollins are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, December 10th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, October 27th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, December 9th.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.41%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.