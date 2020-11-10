Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Genmab A/S’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Genmab A/S in a research report issued on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 36.69%.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Shares of GMAB opened at $37.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $39.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 324.1% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 110,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 84,340 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 13.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 24.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 42,804 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 369.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 968,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,830,000 after buying an additional 762,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth $310,000. 5.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

