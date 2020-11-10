Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Kinross Gold Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB set a $10.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.95.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at $119,441,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,757,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,126,000 after purchasing an additional 128,300 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 5.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,527,659 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,250,000 after purchasing an additional 434,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,467,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,048 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 15.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,541,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

