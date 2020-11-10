Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.42.

ZBH stock opened at $155.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.56. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $165.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 974.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 292,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

