JFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 211 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 211 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.3% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,407,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.8% in the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $257.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.74 and its 200 day moving average is $120.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

