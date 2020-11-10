JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Raised by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.6% of Davidson Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Independent Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

NYSE JPM opened at $116.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $356.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

