Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (JE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C$14.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$593.13 million during the quarter.

TSE JE opened at C$7.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $336.40 million and a PE ratio of 0.97. Just Energy Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$124.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JE shares. CIBC cut their target price on Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

