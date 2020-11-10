Kamada (KMDA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Kamada to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Kamada has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Kamada had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $33.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.61 million. On average, analysts expect Kamada to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KMDA opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. Kamada has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $292.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Kamada from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

