Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Tops $112.30

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $22.46 million and approximately $11.05 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 45.8% against the US dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can now be bought for approximately $112.30 or 0.00731803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00084200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00184634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00028839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.62 or 0.01040115 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000532 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network.

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.