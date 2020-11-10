KeyCorp Comments on Acushnet Holdings Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acushnet in a report released on Sunday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.59. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acushnet’s FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.04 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GOLF. Roth Capital raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.13.

GOLF stock opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 0.81. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 113.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,836,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,850,000 after buying an additional 3,627,790 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,485,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,548,000 after buying an additional 66,586 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter valued at about $33,227,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 730,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after buying an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 606,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after buying an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. 50.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

