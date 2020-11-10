KeyCorp Comments on Ball Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Ball in a research report issued on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.82. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ball’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ball from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

NYSE BLL opened at $92.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.45. Ball has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Ball by 65.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Ball by 26.9% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 16.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 0.9% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

