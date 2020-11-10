KeyCorp Weighs in on Berry Petroleum Company LLC’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Berry Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 35.49%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BRY. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.16.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $3.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99. Berry Petroleum has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $250.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the first quarter worth $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the first quarter worth $216,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 9.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 3.9% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.