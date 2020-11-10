Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given New C$20.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$20.50 to C$20.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

KMP.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$20.75 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial set a C$21.00 price target on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$20.75.

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$17.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.48. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$13.90 and a 12 month high of C$23.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $0.0567 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

