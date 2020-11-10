Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) (TSE:KXS) PT Lowered to C$241.00

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) (TSE:KXS) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$252.00 to C$241.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

KXS has been the topic of several other reports. Pi Financial set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) from C$190.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) from C$230.00 to C$288.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) from C$220.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) from C$220.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of TSE KXS opened at C$191.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.84. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52 week low of C$86.53 and a 52 week high of C$224.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 228.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$201.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$187.60.

In other news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$215.11, for a total transaction of C$1,979,035.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,367 shares in the company, valued at C$48,264,146.29. Also, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$187.49, for a total value of C$374,980.00. Insiders sold a total of 31,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,835 over the last quarter.

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

